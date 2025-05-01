quinnie – Baja Bird

Singer, songwriter and artist quinnie shares her new single “baja bird.” The song is a charming blend of her signature poetic wit and entrancing production.

Alongside “baja bird,” quinnie shares the Alejandra Demers-directed video portraying snippets of quinnie running along the coastline, traversing highways on the back of a motorcycle, and exploring a wind farm at dusk. “baja bird” is the first offering from a larger body of work set to arrive later this year.

Speaking about the new single, quinnie shares, “I wrote ‘baja bird’ about the feeling of getting a soda at the gas station and driving around for hours and going to the beach and experiencing beauty as if you are still an invincible teenage girl.”

“baja bird” follows the success of her critically acclaimed 2023 debut album Flounder.

