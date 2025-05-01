Jesika von Rabbit – Wacko

Jesika von Rabbit releases the video for “Wacko” from her upcoming album, Bunnywood Babylon, out June 13.

Jesika is a multi-instrumentalist, and produced the record along side Grammy-nominated record producer Ethan Allen (Mavis Staples, Ben Harper, The Cult, Sheryl Crow). The record and songs take several sonic directions which I find fun and entertaining. Goes from Americana, psychedelia, atmospheric electronic futuristic pop to rock‘n’roll. Will appeal to fans of artists like Nico Case, Goldfrapp, Jefferson Airplane, Kate Bush, Tori Amos, Cindy Lauper…and of course Gram Rabbit!

She is also a strong supporter of women and LGBTQ+. She develops the visuals, costumes, dance choreography, writes the songs and lyrics and as I mentioned is producer on the album as well. Quite the femme fatale powerhouse, or better said: Queen of the High Desert!

