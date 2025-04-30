Indigo De Souza – Precipice

Today, Indigo De Souza announces her new album, Precipice, due July 25th on Loma Vista Recordings.

Made with Elliott Kozel, a musician who has produced and collaborated with the likes of SZA, Yves Tumor and FINNEAS, the album finds the prolific and poetic singer-songwriter looking over the edge of a creative and spiritual cliff and leaping forward—taking control of difficult memories and charged emotions via pop bombast and diaristic clarity, and finding a stronger self. “Life feels like always being on the edge of something without knowing what that something is,” De Souza says. “Music gives me ways to harness that feeling. Ways to push forward in new directions.”

Lead single “Heartthrob” exemplifies the ecstatic duality of the album, a fanged rebuke of those who exploit and prey on young people delivered in a panoramic indie rock glow, De Souza’s vocals wavering somewhere between pain and fury.

Indigo De Souza on “Heartthrob”:

I wrote ‘Heartthrob’ as a way to help process something that is often hard to talk about—the harmful ways I’ve been taken advantage of in my physical memory. ‘Heartthrob’ is about harnessing anger, and turning it into something powerful and embodied. It’s about taking back my body and my experience. It’s a big fuck you to the abusers of the world. A sarcastic, angry cry for all bodies that have ever been touched in harmful ways.

With her arresting voice and profound honesty, De Souza’s music has always resonated deeply with fans and critics alike. But on Precipice she’s parlayed her secret skill for pop writing into something extraordinary – all of her idiosyncrasies combined with her melodic sensibilities offer up something new – mass appeal.

Tour Dates

07/11 – Cincinnati, OH – Woodward Theater

07/12 – Lexington, KY – The Burl (Indoors)

07/14 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note

07/15 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

07/16 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

07/18 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater *

07/19 – Chicago, IL – Fairgrounds at The Salt Shed *

07/20 – Chicago, IL – Fairgrounds at The Salt Shed *

11/05 – Paris, FR – Pitchfork Festival

11/08 – London, UK – Pitchfork Festival

* w/ Lord Huron

