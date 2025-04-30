Blondshell – Event of a Fire

Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) is set to release her eagerly awaited sophomore album, If You Asked For a Picture, this Friday, May 2nd (via Partisan Records) and today she has shared the final pre-release track, “Event of a Fire.”

It’s Blondshell at her most cinematic, both sonically and emotionally, offering a slow-burning epic that starts in a hush and ends in a howl. Written in the haze of tour-life burnout and sparked by a real 4 a.m. hotel fire evacuation outside Boston, the song begins with a lone guitar arpeggio, intimate and unguarded, before piercing vocal harmonies flicker in and the whole thing ignites.

“It’s not really ‘what if I’m burnt out from touring,’” Teitelbaum says. “It’s like, ‘what if I’m burnt out from just existing?” That existential fatigue builds into one of the most anthemic moments on the album, all crashing drums and towering distortion, as she threads together body image, family tension, and the psychic weight of just trying to hold it together. It’s a confessional torch song for the end of your rope. The song’s video stars up-and-coming French actress Ghjuvanna Benedetti and was directed by Emilé Moutaud. The video takes us into the day of a diving team and the internal burnout of one of the divers. It captures the moment when the ordinary aspects of her life clash with the weight of what she’s feeling inside.

If You Asked For A Picture sees Teitelbaum once again teaming up with producer Yves Rothman to craft a collection as potent and emotionally charged as her acclaimed 2023 debut. The upcoming album brims with an urgency, ambition, and devastating potency hinted at on Blondshell’s 2023 self-titled debut, the specificity, self-examination, and nonchalant humor of which turned her into one of the most lauded new artists in recent memory.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

5/2/25 – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever (Album Release show) – Los Angeles, CA # SOLD OUT

5/6/25 – Amoeba Hollywood – Los Angeles, CA – FREE stripped-down show

5/28/25 – Belly Up Tavern – San Diego, CA ^

5/30/25 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA ^ SOLD OUT

5/31/25 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA ^

6/2/25 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR ^

6/3/25 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA ^

6/6/25 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT ^

6/8/25 – Gothic Theatre – Denver, CO (Venue Upgrade) ^

6/11/25 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN * SOLD OUT

6/13/25 – Metro – Chicago, IL * SOLD OUT

6/14/25 – Skully’s Music Diner – Columbus, OH *

6/16/25 – Phoenix Concert Theater – Toronto, ON * (Venue Upgrade)

6/17/25 – Theatre Fairmount – Montreal, QC *

6/19/25 – Royale – Boston, MA % (Venue Upgrade)

6/20/25 – Brooklyn Steel – New York, NY % (Venue Upgrade) SOLD OUT

6/21/25 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA %

6/24/25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC % SOLD OUT

6/26/25 – Orange Peel – Asheville, NC %

6/27/25 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA %

6/28/25 – Basement East – Nashville, TN % SOLD OUT

9/28/25 – New York, NY – All Things Go Festival @ Forest Hills Stadium

# support from Draag

^ support from Jahnah Camille

* support from Meg Elsier

% support from Daffo

EU/UK TOUR DATES

7/5/25 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park @

7/10/25 – Madrid, ES @ MadCool Festival

7/12/25 – Trancin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

7/13/25 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle &

9/2/25 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory + (Venue Upgrade)

9/4/25 – Manchester, UK @ New Century +

9/@ Botanique #

9/18/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin #

9/20/25 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

9/21/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA #

9/23/25 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44 #

9/25/25 – Cologne, DE @ Helios37 #

@ with Fontaines DC

& with Queens of the Stone Age

+ support from Westside Cowboy

# support from Francis of Delirium

6/25 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU + (Venue Upgrade)

9/7/25 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club +

9/8/25 – Bristol, UK @ SWX +

9/10/25 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk +

9/11/25 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton + (2nd Night Added)

9/12/25 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton + SOLD OUT

9/14/25 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef#

9/15/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo #

9/17/25 – Brussels, BE

