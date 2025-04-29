Sea Lemon – Give In

Natalie Lew’s Sea Lemon project flutters with dreamy depth, underlined by a spooky quality. Today, the Seattle songwriter shares the new single “Give In,” which appears ahead of Lew’s full-length debut, Diving For A Prize, out May 30, 2025 via Luminelle Recordings.

On the single, Lew Shares: “Growing up, I never knew the term of “intrusive thoughts” but often had them, and as I got older, my particularly remaining intrusive thought is around wanting to go inside of abandoned houses even if I know it’s a horrible idea. ‘Give In’ is about giving into the intrusive thoughts, and the relief and the consequences that happen after. The song was written in an afternoon in my producer’s studio, and was probably the fastest song from initially writing to execution.”

Natalie Lew grew up by the ocean, always harboring a fascination with the strange universes bubbling right below the surface. Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest (she currently resides in Seattle), the peculiar and miraculous environment around her, filled with tide pools and marine life, has seeped into her worldview and the music she makes as Sea Lemon. Imbued by both a sense of wonder and trepidation, debut full length Diving For A Prize is a haunting vision of Lew’s own creation, a vividly assembled snapshot of a place that is both fantastical and deeply curious.

LIVE DATES

5/22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre*

5/23 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre*

5/24 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall*

5/25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall*

7/10 – New York, NY – Nightclub 101

7/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

7/29 – Missoula, MT#

7/30 – Spokane, WA#

8/8 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

*supporting American Football

#supporting Death Cab For Cutie

#itssealemon