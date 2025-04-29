Phabies – The Curse of Caring

Phabies, the indie rock quintet from Grand Rapids, Michigan, have announced their highly anticipated sophomore album The Curse of Caring to be released June 13 and shared a new single.

The band share, “The writing process for this song was sparked by a serendipitous error during a blood-draw that ended with Laura’s blood on the walls, a vintage bag, and phlebotomist. While no literal blood is hopefully shed during a break-up with a lover, job, or place, the sentiment remains the same; the hardest part is actually doing it. In ancient history, bloodletting was used as a treatment for various ailments, thought to help restore balance to a person’s body and temperament. When is the right time to call it quits? And how do we contend with following a feeling, knowing it will hurt someone?”

“I’ve always felt a duty to create something out of nothing,” says Hobson. “Whether that’s changing a grass lawn into a native ecosystem or playing three chords to create a song.” Phabies’ sophomore album, aptly titled The Curse of Caring, explores that inescapable instinct—to attend to, mend, nourish or transform. Inspired largely by the natural world, it’s a work of rich introspection, summoning due urgency about the state of the world while keeping hopeful focus on how to ground one’s self amidst the crumbling. With a uniquely Midwestern lyrical slant, Phabies’ sophisticated indie rock ranges from propulsive and exacting to dreamlike and sunny to stark and intimately emotional RIYL Alvvays, Girlpool Jenny Lewis.

Phabies is Andrew Deters (guitar), Laura Hobson (vocals, guitar, keys), Joshua Holicki (drums), Max McKinnon (keys), and Garrett Stier (bass guitar, vocals). The Curse of Caring was recorded at Sabbath Recording in Cincinnati, Ohio and Local Legend Recording in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The album was mixed by Adrian Olsen (Foxygen, Fruit Bats, Natalie Prass), Jeremy Ferguson (Cage the Elephant, Lambchop, Be Your Own Pet) and Sean Sullivan (Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Kurt Vile), and mastered by Kim Rosen (Aimee Mann, Emmylou Harris, The Milk Carton Kids), with string arrangements by Oliver Hill and Benjamin Kaufman.

