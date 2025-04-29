Original Koffee – Koffee

Jamaican sensation Original Koffee makes her long-awaited return with “KOFFEE,” a new single that debuted today on BBC Radio 1’s New Music Show with Jack Saunders as his Hottest Record! The new track arrives alongside a Joshua Valle-directed music video.

The self-described “sing-jay-guitarist” took the music world by storm and became one of the biggest stars in her country off the heels of her first single, “Toast,” which became a global hit. Shortly thereafter, at the age of 19, she dropped her debut EP, Rapture, a release that earned her a Grammy win for Best Reggae Album, making her the youngest female artist ever to win the award. She then returned in 2022 with her debut LP, Gifted, which also earned a Best Reggae Album Grammy nomination and solidified her ability to mix roots reggae with dancehall in ways no other artist had done.

Three years later, “KOFFEE” comes via her longtime label home, Promised Land Recordings, and sees the young artist evolve her sound, bringing newfound energy to the laid-back riddim produced by GuiltyBeatz (Tems, Beyoncé). Original Koffee alternates between rapid-fire flows and smooth melodies as she drops bars like “Weh a mash up dem head, I’m tryna be a better me, Not the way you remember me, I left that in the cemetery, That side of me is dead, I said what i said.”

“KOFFEE” is the latest musical statement from an artist that has reshaped, modernized and revitalized reggae, bringing it to a whole new audience while combining it with R&B, dancehall and hip hop.

