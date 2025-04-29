FIFTY FIFTY – Day & Night

K-pop international sensation FIFTY FIFTY opens a new chapter with their third mini-album, Day & Night, now available across all digital streaming platforms via Arista Records. Returning with a more mature sound and visual identity, this album captures the enlightening journey of five girls in search of their true selves. Stepping beyond the familiar, they confront fear, confusion, and courage – a series of choices that unfold organically across two interconnected chapters: Day and Night.

Under the overarching theme of Day & Night, each track weaves together distinct moods and emotional arcs, coming together to form a seamless narrative that flows like the course of a day. The album opens with the title track, “Pookie,” a charismatic blend of playful lyrics and infectious beats that hooks listeners instantly. Next, “ADONIS” charms with its bubbly, smooth melody, while “Work of Art” closes the daytime half with elegant, inviting vocals and effortless flair. As the album shifts into the Night tracks, the atmosphere deepens with emotional richness. The pre-released track “Perfect Crime” leans into the group’s signature synth-driven sound, offering a slower-paced pop experience. “Heartbreak” dives into raw, bittersweet emotions, capturing the piercing sting of lost love. Finally, the second title track, “Midnight Special,” rounds out the album with a dreamy nighttime ambiance, delivering poetic and passionate lyrics that leave a lasting impression. With redefined emotions embedded in every song, enhanced expressiveness from each member, and a stronger sense of identity conveyed through visuals and performance, FIFTY FIFTY boldly defines their unique color through this album.

The music video brings to life a new visual concept dubbed “Ironic Fantasy.” With contrasting imagery that blends reality and illusion, innocence and instability, the visuals create a captivating tension that draws viewers in and leaves them wanting more.

