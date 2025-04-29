Erin Durant – Greening

Erin Durant releases “Greening,“ the third single from her new album, Firetrail, produced by returning collaborator Kyp Malone of TV on the Radio, out May 16th on Ruination Record Co.

Born in New Orleans and now living in Topanga Canyon, Erin Durant didn’t come from a musical family, but found her voice through years of quiet dedication in New York City, where she worked in an artist’s studio by day, studied music theory at night, and spent time in cultural archives. Durant’s live performances began in New York City’s independent venues and artist-run spaces, where she regularly played alongside friends and informal mentors like Kath Bloom and Ed Askew.

Durant and Kyp Malone first connected in 2016 touring together ahead of the release of her first album, Blueberry Mountain (Flying Moonlight). Malone would go onto produce Durant’s second album, Islands, released in 2019. They’ve had a long-running, fruitful collaboration over the years. Malone says, “Greening,’ and Firetrail are in total from the heart and have been rendered with great care. Erin is a cartographer drawing maps to help the love she sings of find its way through the labyrinth of dark woods it wanders in search of its beloved, in search of itself. Reminding it from the center of that wilderness to embrace the wild green miracle that love is.”

#efdurant