Nilüfer Yanya – Cold Heart

Today, Nilüfer Yanya shares a new single “Cold Heart.”

The song was written alongside a collection of tracks that Nilüfer re-approached with her creative partner Wilma Archer when she returned from touring her latest record. The song opens with a synth melody and Nilüfer’s haunting vocals. Nilüfer shares, “This one turned out pretty different to how I imagined it. The initial melody felt very spacious, like there’s room for anything to happen. It felt like a kind of experiment.”

The new single follows Nilüfer Yanya’s latest album My Method Actor.

Nilüfer will be performing at a string of European festivals over the summer including Glastonbury, Green Man, All Points East, Primavera a la Ciutat, Best Kept Secret, Way Out West, and Oya Festival. The dates follow her headline tour across North America, the UK and Europe last year selling over 25,000 tickets including sold out shows at Brooklyn Steel in NY, The Fonda in LA, HERE @ Outernet in London and two nights at La Bellevilloise in Paris.

