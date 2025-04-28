HAIM – I quit Tour

Today, 4x GRAMMY-nominated Southern California rock trio HAIM announced they will embark on the “I quit tour” this Fall, with dates starting in North America in early September. The tour, in support of the band’s upcoming fourth studio album I quit – out June 20th (Columbia Records) – will see the sisters play 23 cities in North America and 7 cities across the UK. North America dates kick off in Philadelphia, PA at TD Pavilion at the Mann on September 4th and end October 11th in Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl. HAIM will begin the UK leg of “I quit tour” on October 24th in Nottingham at Motorpoint Arena and wrap up on October 31st in Glasgow at OVO Hydro (see below for full list of tour dates – Dora Jar will support in select cities). Artist pre-sale starts Thursday May 1st at10 am local time. General on sale starts Friday May 2nd at 10am local time.

Anticipation for HAIM’s upcoming album I quit has been growing rapidly as the band have just released their new single and video “Down to be wrong.”

This comes on the heels of releasing lead single “Relationships” and album track “Everybody’s trying to figure me out.”

