Ember Knight – Dilute! Dilute! Ok!

Today, Ember Knight shares her new single “Dilute! Dilute! Ok!” off her upcoming EP ’ember sings the dr bronners soap label’ out this Friday May 2.

Ember Knight is a Los Angeles-based artist, amateur scientist, and creator of Adult Swim’s ‘Ember’s Etiquette’. Her new project ‘ember sings the dr bronner soap label’ is a concept album using only text found on the packaging of cult cosmetic Dr Bronner’s Magic Soap.

The EP’s second single “Dilute! Dilute! Ok!” starts sparse and childlike, before exploding into a full gospel breakdown. Knight performs in various pitch-shifted voices, including a surprising baritone solo. The accompanying video by Sabrina Grecco and Mikey Santos pays tribute to soapmaker Emmanual Bronner’s time in – and escape from – the Elgin Mental Health Center, and features a guest appearance by cult filmmaker Eugene Kotylarenko (The Code, Spree). Like all of Knight’s work, both the song and video teeter between cartoonish and emotionally raw.

Produced by Estelle Allen and featuring backup vocals by Sloppy Jane’s Haley Dahl, the eight track EP alternates between historical narration and almost Manson Family-esque tunes. Lo-fi but catchy, ‘ember sings the dr bronner soap label’ defies genre and demands attention. It’s good clean fun.

