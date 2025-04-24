Japanese Breakfast – Winter In LA

Japanese Breakfast releases a video for “Winter In LA,” a highlight from their acclaimed new album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), out now via Dead Oceans.

The video, shot in South Korea, is directed by Michelle Zauner and Peter Ash Lee and produced by SSENSE.

Produced by Grammy Award winner Blake Mills and tracked at Sound City in Los Angeles, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) sees Zauner pull back from the bright extroversion that defined its predecessor Jubilee to examine the darker waves that roil within, the moody, fecund field of melancholy, long held to be the psychic state of poets on the verge of inspiration. The result is an artistic statement of purpose: a mature, intricate, contemplative work that conjures the romantic thrill of a gothic novel.

“I think of melancholy as a kind of anticipatory grief, one that comes from an acknowledgment of the passage of time, from the recognition of mortality and finitude. In some way, too, I think it marks the artist’s condition, constantly observing through that lens,” Zauner says of the album. “‘Nothing thicker than a knife’s blade separates happiness from melancholy,’ Virginia Woolfe writes. I wanted this album to capture the moments where that knife slips. When people want too much, when they cede to temptation, when they are seduced and punished.”

Japanese Breakfast expands the tour in support of Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), with newly added shows in Los Angeles at the legendary The Greek Theater and SDSU in San Diego. The tour includes dates across North America, Asia, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

TOUR DATES:

Apr 24 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

Apr 26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle *

Apr 27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

Apr 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Apr 30 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

May 01 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed * – SOLD OUT

May 02 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed * – SOLD OUT

May 03 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

May 05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall * – SOLD OUT

May 06 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

May 07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

May 09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount * – SOLD OUT

May 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount * – SOLD OUT

May 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount * – SOLD OUT

May 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

May 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

May 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia * – SOLD OUT

Jun 03 – Sydney, AU @ Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House

Jun 05 – Melbourne, AU @ RISING at PICA

Jun 07 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall

Jun 11 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp Shunkjuku

Jun 13 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

Jun 15 – Cheorwon-gun, KR @ DMZ Peace Train Music Festival

Jun 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Jun 24 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

Jun 25 – Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia #

Jun 26 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA #

Jun 28 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

Jun 29 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 1 #

Jun 30 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland #

Jul 01 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol #

Jul 03 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton #

Jul 4-6 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2025

Jul 05 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg #

Jul 08 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon #

July 10 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

July 27 – Portland, OR @ Project Pabst

Aug 20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Theatre at SDSU *

Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Aug 23 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

Aug 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

Aug 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic * – SOLD OUT

Aug 30 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Sep 01 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum *

Sep 02 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Amphitheater *

Sep 03 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Amphitheater *

Sep 05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series @ Pioneer Park * ^

Sep 06 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

Sep 09 – St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater *

Sep 10 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

* w/ Ginger Root

# w/ Minhwi Lee

^ w/ Tomper

