Eleni Drake – A Wonder Day

British/Greek singer, songwriter, and producer Eleni Drake has released her breathtaking new single “A Wonder Day,” out now on MNRK.

Though already a rising newcomer in the UK and Europe, the Athens-based artist is introducing herself to a new audience with her striking first release of 2025. Co-produced with Frank Colucci (Ashnikko, Ethel Cain), “A Wonder Day” marks the beginning of what is sure to be a landmark year for one of the UK’s best-kept musical secrets.

A mellifluous arrangement of delicate guitar interspersed with lap steel, violin, trumpets, and banjo, “A Wonder Day” is a bittersweet reflection on nostalgia and missing someone you’ve loved. Speaking on the track, Eleni says: “The song is a thank you to my best friend, the way they spark joy within me, make me feel understood, loved, cared for… A song isn’t nearly enough, but it’s essentially an ode to them. I wanted the music to emulate how I see them. Vibrant, warm, nostalgic.”

