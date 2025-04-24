Dominique Fils-Aimé – Live At The Montreal International Jazz Festival

Today, JUNO-winning singer-songwriter Dominique Fils-Aimé announces a special new live album, Live At The Montreal International Jazz Festival, out June 6 via Ensoul Records.

Recorded during an unforgettable performance on the main stage during Montréal’s 2024 International Jazz Festival, the album finds Dominique reimagining her award-winning discography, giving new meaning to each song by expanding her vocal range, flourished with improvised vocal melodies.

Dominique shares, “Montreal June 29th 2024. The rain stopped to let us play, I remember the summer heat mixed with the warmth of the public, the band and the choir, filled with excitement. That magical night printed on my heart is now immortalized. May the Love from that joyful moment leak into your hearts through this first live album. Montreal International Jazz Fest has helped all my albums and I grow, leading to the bloom of that one show. Gratitude.”

Fils-Aimé’s music translates seamlessly into a live setting. Certain songs blend into another, telling a story of energetic transformation. Every emotional impulse feeds off the mood preceding it, encouraging the audience to enter a flow state alongside the musicians.

Last year, Dominique won her second JUNO award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year for her 2023 album Our Roots Run Deep. It marked the start of a new album trilogy, following Nameless (2018), the JUNO-winning Stay Tuned! (2019), and Three Little Words (2021). She frames the album with a loose, dreamlike narrative structure that tells a story of growth. For Dominique, nature acts as an anchor—a source of inspiration that provides her with metaphors to express the unique but interconnected journey of a human being.

Whether in the studio or on stage, Dominique Fils-Aimé’s magnetic presence forms an enveloping sonic headspace, where audiences all over the world can bask in her innovative arrangements.

US fans will get a chance to experience her spellbinding shows later this fall, as today, Dominique also announced a headlining US tour beginning in September.

Dominique Fils-Aimé Tour Dates:

Sept 5 Boston, MA @ City Winery

Sept 6 Portsmouth, NH @ Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club

Sept 8 New York, NY @ Blue Note

Sept 10 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

Sept 11 Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center

Sept 12 Evanston, IL @ Space

Sept 14 Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota

Sept 18 San Francisco, CA @ SF Jazz

Sept 19 San Francisco, CA @ SF Jazz

Sept 20 Napa, CA @ Blue Note

Sept 23 Seattle, WA @ Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley

Sept 24 Seattle, WA @ Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley

Sept 25 Portland, OR @Jack London Revue

Sept 27 Monterey, CA @ Monterey Jazz Festival

Sept 28 Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

Oct 1 Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

#sing.with.mi