Daisy The Great – Mary’s At the Carnival

NYC indie duo Daisy the Great – comprised of Mina Walker and Kelley Dugan – will return this Summer with their anticipated new album The Rubber Teeth Talk, out June 27 on S-Curve Records.

Produced by Grammy award-winning producer Catherine Marks (boygenius, St. Vincent, Alanis Morissette), the new record sees the Brooklyn duo expand on their multidimensional sound with intricate harmonies and hook-filled tracks. They recently shared the album’s spunky lead single “Ballerina” and today they’re back with another tease of the album, showing off a softer side with “Mary’s At The Carnival.”

Over a delicate bed of interlocking guitars and sweetly enchanting vocal layers, the band muse about love in its purest form. “‘Mary’s At The Carnival’ is about witnessing a pure and innocent love, after losing yourself in a complicated and heavy relationship,” they share. “It celebrates the ability to see the beauty around you with childlike wonder and the hope of being able to rediscover that perspective. We wrote this song with our bandmate Nardo, each of us contributing a different section. It all came together in the end in a carousel-inspired harmony stacked round.”

The Rubber Teeth Talk arrives on the heels of Daisy the Great’s highly regarded EP Spectacle: Daisy the Great vs. Tony Visconti, an experimental, kaleidoscopic body of work created with Grammy award-winning producer Tony Visconti last fall. What can be heard across The Rubber Teeth Talk’s 11 tracks is Daisy the Great’s limitlessness and utterly infectious and transformative sound.

On creating the record, Catherine Marks adds, “We laughed a lot making this record but there were also many moments that made us shed a little tear. When I first heard the songs I was immediately transported into their world. I love the character and sonic identity we’ve created for each song, guided by their storytelling. This album is so undeniably them and I love it.”

Daisy the Great Tour Dates

May 7 – New York City, NY @ Night Club 101

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

#daisythegreatband