Wargasm – Vigilantes

Riotous and incendiary UK duo WARGASM, who make angry music for sad people, are back and they’ve upped the f**king ante. Today, they drop the video for their new single “Vigilantes,” the first taste of music as an independent entity once again. Get ready for this one to register on the Richter scale.

It’s all fists, all fury, complete with synths, rhythmic bounce and groove, and raging riffs. Basically, “Vigilantes” is the sort of signature electro-tinged, metallic anthem that the band is known for crafting. Wargasm haven’t simply been turning heads for years — they have been ripping ’em clean off your neck.



The track will leave you in a heap, gasping for breath, once the final note fades out. And then you’ll get up, hit the replay button, and do it all over again.



“Months and months of turmoil, love, hate, and passion has gone into ‘Vigilantes,'” shares the band. “We have waited so long to release this for you and with it, Wargasm are excited to be an unsigned band again. This is turbulence bottled, shaken, and injected right into your ear drums. Everything about Wargasm is energy. We hope you feel something.”



Yes, that’s correct. Wargasm, who were tipped by NME as “a total riot,” labeled by Everything Is Noise as “brutally efficient at utilizing an array of sounds and tones to build a playground of blood, rust, and debauchery” and hailed by Kerrang! for their “glossy, sexy, action movie kind of violence,” are once again fully independent and they continue to do things THEIR way.



Wargasm — comprised of Sam Matlock and Milkie Way — also announced their first-ever headline tour of the U.S. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 25 at 10am local time.

WARGASM ON TOUR:

8/31 — Pryor, OK

9/2 — Denton, TX

9/3 — Austin, TX

9/5 — Mesa, AZ

9/6 — Los Angeles, CA

9/7 — San Francisco, CA

9/9 — Salt Lake City, UT

9/10 — Denver, CO

9/12 — St. Paul, MN

9/13 — Chicago, IL

9/15 — Brooklyn, NY

9/16 — Cambridge, MA

9/17 — Baltimore, MD

9/19 — Toronto, ON

9/20 — Lakewood, OH

9/21 — Louisville, KY

#thisiswargasmuk