S.G. Goodman – Satellite

Today, S.G. Goodman released her new single “Satellite,” the second from her forthcoming third studio album, Planting by the Signs, due out June 20 via her very own Slough Water Records / Thirty Tigers.

Says Goodman about the track, “The whole premise behind the practice of Planting by the Signs, is that we can look to nature to understand when would be the best time to do something to get the best results. I am interested in how man is obstructing nature and its ancient knowledge, while the human condition remains the same: that to survive we must be in harmony with nature and each other.”

Her first album in three years, Planting by the Signs is a reminder of the Kentucky born and raised singer-songwriter’s razor-sharp lyricism, singular voice and seamless blend of indie rock and subtle rural influences.

Yesterday, Goodman announced a headline tour across the U.S. starting this September with dates including NYC’s Bowery Ballroom, L.A.’s Troubadour and Nashville’s Basement East.

UPCOMING DATES

WITH TYLER CHILDERS, TRAMPLED BY TURTLES, LORD HURON

4/3 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena +

4/4 – Miramar Beach, FL – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

4/13 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena +

4/19 – Lexington, KY – Kroger Field +

5/29 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena +

5/30 – Gainesville, FL – Heartwood Soundstage

6/1 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater +

6/27 – Lexington, KY – The Burl (w/ Secular Pets)

6/28 – Lexington, KY – The Burl (w/ Nick Harley)

7/5 – Duluth, MN – Bayfront Festival Park “

8/7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

8/8 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

8/9 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

+ w/ Tyler Childers

“ w/ Trampled By Turtles

^ w/ Lord Huron

SUMMER EUROPEAN TOUR

8/23 – Falkenberg, Sweden – Rootsy Summer Fest

8/24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Stockholm Roots

8/26 – Oslo, Norway – Belleville

8/28–8/29 – Tønder, Denmark – Tønder Festival

8/31 – Den Haag, Netherlands – Once In A Blue Moon Festival

9/2 – London, UK – Oslo Hackney

9/4 – Manchester, UK – Gullivers

9/5 – Bristol, UK – Louisiana

U.S. HEADLINE FALL TOUR

9/18 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater *

9/19 – Houston, TX – Heights Ironwork *

9/20 – Austin, TX – Antone’s *

9/23 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress *

9/24 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s ~

9/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour ~

9/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *

9/30 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater *

10/1 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile *

10/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room *

10/4 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater *

10/22 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West +

10/24 – Nashville, TN – Basement East +

10/25 – Asheville, NC – Eulogy +

10/26 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom +

10/27 – Washington D.C. – The Atlantis +

10/29 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom +

10/30 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live +

11/1 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair +

11/2 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse +

11/4 – Toronto, ON – The Great Hall +

11/5 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark +

11/7 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall +

11/8 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line +

11/10 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway +

* w/ John Calvin Abney

~ w/ Becca Mancari

+ w/ Fust

