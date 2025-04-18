Sick N’ Beautiful – Horror Vacui

Today, Italian metallers SICK N’ BEAUTIFUL are thrilled to release their highly anticipated new studio album, ‘Horror Vacui,’ out now via BLKIIBLK, the newly launched heavy music imprint of Frontiers Label Group.

In addition, the band has also released the focus track from the album titled “Raise The Dragon.”

Talking about the focus track, SICK N’ BEAUTIFUL comments:

“’Raise The Dragon’ is the thunderous launch single from ‘Horror Vacui’ – our most epic and majestic track to date. A cinematic powerhouse, the song channels distant tales of war and fire, fusing myth and metal into a battle cry for the bold. With soaring vocals, crushing riffs, and an unstoppable momentum, the song sets the tone for the chaos and glory that ‘Horror Vacui’ is ready to unleash.”

‘Horror Vacui’ is the fourth album by SICK N’ BEAUTIFUL. The album title is derived from an ancient Latin expression meaning “fear of emptiness”, which perfectly represents this new cycle for the band.

The music and lyrics delve even deeper into themes of horror, dystopian sci-fi, and the supernatural – subjects the band has always been enamored with.

Written and produced by the band’s bass player, Big Daddy Ray, at Kinorama Studios in Rome, Italy, the album concept took shape during tours in the UK and Europe alongside Wednesday 13 and Cradle of Filth in 2023 and 2024.

SICK N’ BEAUTIFUL stated:

“By getting so close to the fans all over Europe, we really got a feel for what excites the audience. ‘Horror Vacui’ is an album meant to be played live: insane drumming, epic and anthemic choruses, face-melting solos – but also a lot of things we’ve never done before, with plenty of surprises! It’s our heaviest album yet – raw and unrelenting!”

