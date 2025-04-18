Dynamic pop performer Lily Lane celebrates self-assured love in her new single “Domesticated,” redefining what it means to settle down. This soul-pop anthem reframes domestic life not as a loss of freedom, but as a confident embrace of love, growth, and partnership. Lane opens up about the vulnerability of shedding old fears and finding joy in life’s quieter moments.

Produced by Taylor Sparks (Ryan Tedder, Kelsea Ballerini), with lyrics and melody written entirely by Lily Lane, “Domesticated” captures the moment when surrendering to love becomes an act of empowerment. With lyrics like, “Guess I lost that east coast edge I was used to / I don’t get fucked up, act dumb ’cause I don’t wanna lose you” and “Suddenly I’m domesticated / Wild woman learning patience,” Lane tells the story of embracing intimacy and the comfort of building a life with someone. What once felt like a loss of identity is now reframed as evolution. With the right partner, even doing the dishes becomes a shared adventure. “I used to fear domesticity. Not because it wasn’t for me, but because I was afraid of missing out,” Lane shares. “That fear came from not being fully sure of who I was or who I was with. Now, I embrace it because I want to.” With the single’s cover art shot by her husband, creative Quinn Hawking, “Domesticated” marks a meaningful chapter in both her personal and creative life.

