Ken Pomeroy – Flannel Cowboy

Rising American folk singer, songwriter and musician Ken Pomeroy’s new song, “Flannel Cowboy,” is out today.

Reflecting on the track, Pomeroy shares, “I wrote ‘Flannel Cowboy’ while on a trip across country with my stepmom Wendy. Started it in Oklahoma, wrote parts of it on the way to Montana, and finished it in Parma, ID. This song sounds like a love song but actually tells of the hardships that come when feelings are one sided.”

“Flannel Cowboy” is the latest song unveiled from Pomeroy’s anticipated new album, Cruel Joke, which will be released May 16 via Rounder Records—her first in partnership with the label.

Anchored in Pomeroy’s Native Cherokee heritage, Cruel Joke is a powerful collection that showcases her raw songwriting and engaging voice. Produced by Pomeroy’s musical partner Dakota McDaniel, Gary Paczosa (John Prine, Alison Krauss, Sierra Ferrell, Katie Pruitt) and Colton Jean, the project consists of twelve deeply personal tracks (all written alone) that find Pomeroy telling stories of her own self-realizations and reflections as well as observations of the world around her.

April 25—Norman, OK—Norman Music Festival

May 16—Nashville, TN— Row One

May 21—Brooklyn, NY—Baby’s All Right

June 7—Tulsa, OK—Mercury Lounge (SOLD OUT)

June 8—Tulsa, OK—Mercury Lounge

June 19-22—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 27—Pendleton, OR—Jackalope Jamboree

July 10—Interlochen, MI—Interlochen Center for the Arts+

July 11—Cincinnati, OH—Taft Theatre+

July 12—Asheville, NC—Asheville Yards Amphitheatre+

July 13—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre+

July 16—Westport, CT—The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts~

July 19—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point+

July 20—Burlington, VT—The Green at Shelburne Museum+

July 21—Northampton, MA—The Pines Theater+

July 23—Richmond, VA—Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden+

July 24—Glenside, PA—Keswick Theatre+

July 25—Lafayette, NY—Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards+

July 26—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival

+supporting Iron & Wine and I’m With Her

~supporting I’m With Her

