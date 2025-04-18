Joy Oladokun – Nazareth

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer and performer Joy Oladokun’s poignant new song, “Nazareth,” is out today in conjunction with Good Friday and Easter weekend.

Of the track, written and produced by Oladokun alone, she shares, “For the better part of five years I’ve been on the road. From Hope, Alaska to Gulf Shores. From South Africa to Australia. From arenas to small clubs. I’ve gotten to see the best and the worst of the world and of myself. I started writing this song last year in a dressing room on tour with Hozier and I finished recording it in the back lounge of my tour bus as it raced across the U.S. at the beginning of this year. I think at this moment in our world in culture—where transphobia, queerphobia, xenophobia, racism and classism flow down freely from the highest positions in our power structures—you can feel so many people looking for hope and safety in any place they can find it. I relate to that search deeply. This song is for anyone who is hoping the world is kinder and safer than it can appear to be at times. Releasing it as the world celebrates Easter seemed like the obvious choice.”

The release adds to a landmark year for Oladokun, who recently wrapped her extensive headline tour, which included sold-out shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, New York’s Irving Plaza, Seattle’s The Showbox, Minneapolis’ First Avenue and more.

April 26—North Charleston, SC—Riverfront Park

May 9—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush: The Sea & ME

July 5—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony Summer Stage+

July 6—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion+

July 7—Asheville, NC—Asheville Yards Amphitheater+

July 15—London, U.K.—Somerset House

July 25—Skokie, IL—Out of Space

August 10—Portland, ME—On the Ocean Festival

September 12—East Aurora, NY—Borderland Music Festival

September 19—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm & Roots

September 26—Columbia, MD—All Things Go Music Festival

+supporting Gary Clark Jr.

