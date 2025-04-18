Doechii – Anxiety

Today, Doechii dropped the official video for her new single, “Anxiety.” The track, which was released last month via Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records, has already amassed over 272 million combined global streams, including 85 million U.S. streams, and more than 23 billion views across her social media.

Directed by James Mackel, the official video follows Doechii as she makes her way through an elegant home with an attentive staff. Yet this luxe setting is fraught with disturbing situations, including a kitchen fire, a menacing Doberman Pinscher, a falling chandelier and a team of window-busting intruders. She escapes to the street for a moment of peace only to be joined by upwards of 100 dancers, who only amp up her anxiety.

In February, Doechii won a GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal.

#doechii