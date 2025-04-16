The Yagas – Life Of A Widow

As the excitement builds for the release of their debut album Midnight Minuet later this month, alt rock band The Yagas have released the official music video for their newest single “Life Of A Widow.”

The cinematic visual, directed by Sam Reiss, vividly captures the essence of the track, which is an explosive yet luminous portrait of anticipatory grief.

“The ‘Life Of A Widow’ video is about merciless mourning, living with your soul outstretched for someone who is no longer there,” shares Farmiga. “It embodies the concept of resistance – the push and pull purgatory of oppressive grief telling you it’s over, when your heart tells you it’s not. Grief that tries to shrink your love to the past when your heart is screaming it is present. The only thing that keeps you going in grief is breathing in and out. The song and video express the longing to have a loved one back. If only tears and music could bridge us to the afterlife…”

Fronted by Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Vera Farmiga, the New York-based independent quintet – also featuring Renn Hawkey (keys), Jason Bowman (drums), Mark Visconti (guitar) and Mike Davis (bass) – will release their debut full-length album, Midnight Minuet, produced by Hawkey (formerly of famed alt-metal band Deadsy), on Friday, April 25th. The 10-song collection also includes previously released singles “The Crying Room” and “She’s Walking Down.”

