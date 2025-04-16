snuggle – Woman Lake

snuggle’s last few singles, “Marigold” and “Dust,” were oblique, albeit deceptively gripping. Today, the Copenhagen-based duo of Andrea Thuesen (Baby in Vain) and former Liss guitarist Vilhelm Strange are back with the single “Woman Lake,” which is out on beloved Danish label Escho.

Still warm and surreal, it’s the most direct glimpse we’ve gotten of Snuggle yet — all earthy acoustic strums and bowed strings, which descend into a big chorus. While Andrea, down to the mosquito bites, conjures a rural state she’s never set foot in, and a love that doesn’t last forever.

On the track, Andrea Thuesen of Snuggle shares: “I have memories of a place I’ve never been — never been to saint Paul or the Cass County lakes — I remember vividly though getting mosquito bites on my eyelids and cannonballing into cloudy waters. Because of stories told by a dear friend.”

#snuggleblog