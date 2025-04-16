Shura – World’s Worst Girlfriend

Today, British singer-songwriter and producer Shura shares her new single “World’s Worst Girlfriend”.

It is the third single taken from her recently announced album I Got Too Sad For My Friends, to be released on May 30 via Play It Again Sam.

The self-deprecation of “World’s Worst Girlfriend” is offset by Shura’s familiar tears-under-the-mirrorball pop sensibilities and razor-sharp sense of humor. “Fuck my life,” she trills over a groundswell of synths and punchy tom drums, a delightful blend of emotional vulnerability and playfulness that showcases Shura’s gift for turning personal turmoil into anthemic, danceable pop.

Shura says: “World’s Worst Girlfriend is me at my peak dramatic gay. An anthem about feeling like a spectacularly bad girlfriend because instead of going on nice dates I mostly wanted to stay inside and hide away from the world with our cats and play video games.”

#shura