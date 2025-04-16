Deb Never – Know Me Better

Washington state native Deb Never continues her run of releases with new single “Know Me Better.”

Deb’s new single follows “Not In Love”, which announced her signing to GIANT Music and “This Alive”, the single that coincided with the launch of her joining Wallows on tour in February, playing some of the biggest venues of her career across the Midwest and East Coast. “KNOW ME BETTER” expands the aperture of what fans can expect from Deb’s debut album, opening with the subtle essence of Deb’s voice and her guitar before strings, roving synths and subterranean vocals enter the fold.

