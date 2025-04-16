Annahstasia – Silk and Velvet

Today, Annahstasia shares her new single “Silk and Velvet”, the latest offering from her forthcoming debut album Tether, out June 13th via drink sum wtr.

Annahstasia also surprised fans last week, starring in Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s video for “luther”. On “Silk and Velvet,” Annahstasia embraces a stark punk sensibility as she turns the perspective of her incisive songwriting inward, pointedly analyzing her own relationship to the dynamics between artist and audience, and the complications that relationship presents.

Speaking about what she’s addressing in the song, Annahstasia says, “‘Silk and Velvet’ is a nod to the 4th wall between performer and consumer. Dream and reality. I understand that much of the time I am a hypocrite and there are limited strides that I can make in absolving that – while still chasing this dream I have. So instead of attempting to hide the elephant in the room I need a song that expressed it plainly.”

“Yes this is a game, a game I would rather not play and I do not entirely enjoy it. As an artist, I sell parts of myself to the world, begrudgingly sometimes. All so that I can have what most people want and chase their entire lives, some level of comfort and security, to cultivate beauty and joy in peace. I maintain self-awareness of my place in the matrix with the endgoal being to always find my North Star, to get to the mountain peak and see the view and still remember the version of myself that started the journey.”

Throughout the month of June, Annahstasia embarks on her North American tour across the continent beginning in New Orleans on June 4th and concluding with a hometown show in LA on June 28th.

6/4 – New Orleans, LA @ Church at Hotel Peter & Paul

6/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

6/9 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

6/11 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministére

6/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

6/18 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

6/20 – Chicago, IL @ Szold Hall at Old Town School of Folk

6/21 – Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey

6/22 – Portland, OR @ Old Church

6/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

6/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project

