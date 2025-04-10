Daisy Pring – 31st of June

Illawarra RNB / pop-princess Daisy Pring is putting a bright new electronic spin on her blissful brand of RNB, returning now with a fresh single titled ‘31st of June’.

The new single arrives alongside the announcement of Daisy’s upcoming debut EP, Treading Water, which will be released on Thursday May 8th. ‘31st of June’, which gives listeners a sneak peek into what’s to come on the record, holds a deep meaning for Daisy. While a bright, fun party track, the single explores feelings of resignation in the journey of getting over a past love. Within its lyrics, Daisy battles it out with herself, expressing how hard she’s tried to move on, until she reaches the end of her rope and decides she must be fated to feel this way forever; ‘I’ll be stuck on you / Till we have two moons / Till I watch the news / Till the sky’s not blue.’



“This song essentially describes the feeling of losing hope of ever moving on from someone. I came up with the idea ‘31st of June’ because the date doesn’t exist, therefore highlighting the feeling that the day I will be over this person, will never come.” DAISY PRING

An upbeat dance track well-suited for fans of Charli XCX, PinkPantheress and Kali Uchis, ‘31st of June’ obscures its heartbreak behind a facade of groovy electronic goodness. Speaking to her intentions for this contrast while she and producer Chelsea Warner (Amelia Moore, Ūla, Liyah Knight, Kwame, Tasman Keith) worked on the track together, Daisy said:



“Sonically, the song is very upbeat, with inspiration from PinkPantheress. The juxtaposition between the lyrics and the music represents the lows one can be feeling while putting up a show for those around them”

DAISY PRING

The forthcoming EP Treading Water will be Daisy’s first ever major project, after a string of stunning and well-received singles have allowed her to establish a space for herself in the scene so far. Ready now to take things to the next level, the EP is set to cover a series of personal moments and tales revolving around an earth-shaking breakup. In healing, learning, and growing through the heartbreak, Daisy has come out the other side with a remarkable bouquet of tracks, and is ready for audiences to feel and connect with them just as much as she has.

