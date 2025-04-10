Charlotte De Witte – The Realm

Today, Charlotte de Witte releases the first track, “The Realm,” from her desperately awaited eponymous debut album, which comes out on November 7th, on her own imprint KNTXT. Besides the new music, she will be coming to New York from May 21st to May 24th. After fifteen years of performances, techno charts and innovative success and a stunning amount of 25 acclaimed EPs, fans of the Belgian artist / producer can finally enjoy the first taste of the LP with the release of the opening track & acid-drenched, unstoppable lead single “The Realm”, already a staple in her sets, often as a high-impact opener.

“The Realm” is beautifully muscled and put together, skilfully controlled, swift and powerful like a thoroughbred racehorse. The tightly woven techno beats and acid-spiked synth you can feel in your teeth usher in anthemic spoken lyrics packed with promise – “enter the realm of the unknown”.

Charlotte about “The Realm” and her upcoming debut: “The Realm” is a really special track for me. It marks the beginning of a whole new chapter. It’s the first single from my debut album, and it carries the energy and philosophy that inspired the entire record.

The lyrics capture the essence of what I believe music can do. Techno, and by extension clubbing, has always been about more than just dancing for me. It’s about connection, transcendence and exploration. It’s a way of accessing something unseen, something powerful. There’s a tension and release in the structure that mirrors the feeling of letting go, of stepping into something bigger than yourself.”

“After 15 years of DJing, traveling, and living life through music, releasing my debut album feels surreal. This album is the most personal project I’ve ever worked on. It’s not just a collection of tracks; it’s a reflection of who I am, where I come from, and what continues to drive me: the dancefloor.

Across eleven tracks, this album tells the story of my journey in music so far. Every sound, every transition, is intentional. I followed what felt right, what moved me. And that honesty is what makes this album so special to me. It’s raw. It’s real. It’s emotional. It’s who I am.

“The Realm” as an opening track of the album is an invitation. A doorway into the unknown, into this world I’ve been building through sound. I’m so excited to finally share this first glimpse of the album, and I can’t wait for people to step into this next phase with me.”

The LP announcement and new single release follow a strong start to the year after hosting events at Belgium’s Flanders Expo, selling over 70.000 tickets across 3 nights – and her spontaneous hometown street party, attended by many thousands. A career of remarkable wins for the techno powerhouse that is Charlotte de Witte.

Charlotte de Witte on tour

Mon 4.14 Bangkok, TH @ Siam Songkran Festival

Fri 4.25 – Seoul, KR @ EDC

Sat 4.26 – Tokyo, JP @ Zerotokyo

Sat 05.10 Rome, IT @ Cinecittà World

Fri 5.16 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

Sat 5.17 – Las Vegas, NV @ EDC

Sat 5.25 – Detroit, MI @ Movement Festival

Fri 6.6 – Stockholm, SE @ Department Festival

Sun 6.8 – Amsterdam, NL @ 909 Festival

Sat 7.5 – Munich, GER @ Greenfields

Sun 7.6 – Turin, IT @ Kappa Futur Festival

Fri 7.11 – Lodz, PL @ Audioriver Festival

Sat 7.12 – Paris, FR @ Peacock Society

Sun 7.13 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Awakenings

Sat 7.19 – Boom, BE @ Tomorrowland

Sun 7.20 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

Sat 7.26 – London, UK @ Junction 2

Thu 8.7 – Viana Do Castelo, PT @ Neopop

Fri 8.8 – Valencia, EP @ Medusa Festival

Sat 8.9 – Saalburg, DE @ SonneMondSterne

Sun 8.10 – Cannes, FR @ Plages Électroniques

Fri 8.22 – Le Tourquet-Paris-Plage, FR @ Tourquet Music Beach Festival

Sat 8.30 – Copenhagen, DN @ Karrusel Festival

