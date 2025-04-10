Charli Lark – Gold Edge Tongue

Breakout electro-pop sensation Charli Lark raises the stakes with today’s release of the music video for her latest single, “Gold Edge Tongue” – a lo-fi pop fusion brimming with luminous synths, skittering breakbeats, and razor-sharp lyricism.

The artist-to-watch shares, “We wanted it to be weirdly beautiful, and for the viewer to feel a little uncomfortable. Something’s a little off – like when you’re in those situations where someone is manipulating you with their charm. Lulu, our director, captured that feeling. We played with metaphors that reflect the song’s themes: domination, interconnection, the subtle cues we ignore, constriction and freedom, beauty and pain. We worked a lot on developing the presence of the other women in the video – they’re central to the creative expression of the visual. Parts of me coming together to form a whole. And each of us – all of us – are connected through this same experience. Connected, yet trapped.”

Lark grew up in Louisiana with a deep love for music but few opportunities to pursue it. As a child, she sang at fairs and talent shows, later performing at open mics in college. Still, her musical dreams often took a backseat. After years in corporate America, she moved to New York City to pursue music more seriously. She married, had children, and eventually settled in Idaho. But as her marriage turned toxic, songwriting became her escape. The isolation of rural life and a crumbling relationship took its toll until she finally reached a breaking point. “It might have looked like a breakdown, but now I know it was a breakthrough.”

Lark describes this breakthrough as the beginning of her “Second Life,” a journey of shedding personal and societal expectations to rediscover her true self. She challenges the notion that we must master and stick to one path, emphasizing that real life is fluid and ever-changing. Through spirituality and songwriting, she peeled away layers of old emotions and limiting beliefs, unlocking a dormant power that had always been within her. “It’s like an un-layering process,” she explains, releasing what once weighed her down to embrace joy and transformation. Charli encourages others to do the same, reminding them it’s never too late to evolve into who they’re meant to be.

With “Gold Edge Tongue,” Lark delivers a powerful statement while setting the stage for an auspicious 2025. If it’s any indication, the year ahead promises to be a defining moment in her musical journey.

#charlilarkmusic