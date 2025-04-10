Anika Joshi – Losing My Mind

Anika Joshi releases her new single “Losing My Mind.”

As a versatile musician, Anika Joshi carefully interweaves her intricate writing with a range of jazzy, R&B and pop beats to create a flavourful vision of music. With an aim to fuse new genres through developing her personal musical art, this upcoming singer-songwriter, performer and recording artist strives for nothing less than a melodious vision for you to enjoy.

Anika wrote, composed and performed this ballad with a large. She worked with an ARIA & Emmy winning music producer, Sean Carey and keyboardist, Beau Golden to produce this song.

#anikajoshimusic