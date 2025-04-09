Smerz – Roll The Dice

Beloved Norwegian duo Smerz unveil another dimension to their forthcoming sophomore album Big city life, out May 23 on Escho.

“Roll the dice” is a minimal drum-synth-one-finger-piano-riff-odd banger—soft-cornered and groovy, it’s an anthem to yourself. The song took shape as a thought experiment in a very dull room, 50% real memories, 50% fantasy. “It’s a post-something situation song.”

Framed by Smerz’ signature voices and the bold minimalism that defines them, Big city life is a collection of moments and feelings gathered by Henriette and Catharina over the past four years. There are stories – both lived and imagined – of apathy, loneliness, talking to yourself, love and full-blown, almost manic freedom. Together, they form a sonic rite of passage, documenting transition in many forms, through both song and production.

“Some of the songs are pieces of advice to ourselves. Some are doorways into dreams. Some songs are secret wishes. Some are written for someone who is not here. And some are predictions,” explains Smerz.

