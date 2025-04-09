Nyah Grace – Divinely Devoted

Nyah Grace has announced her second album Divinely Devoted for release on June 11th 2025 via Palawan Productions.

Marking the announcement the acclaimed Manchester by way of Oregon neo-soul singer has released the brand new single ‘Only Mine’.

The new single finds Nyah’s honeyed voice conveying the complexities of human experience with the gravitas of Sade or Mahalia over slinky pianos and a smooth looping bassline.

Regarding the single Nyah says, “‘Only Mine’ was written by myself, De’Jour Thomas and Abi Nav in just one day. Recorded out of De’Jour’s small home studio in LA, I wanted to tell a story of a relationship evolving from something casual, into real love. It was exciting for me to explore the sultry, vulnerable side of love with this song, and the intimacy that comes with opening up to someone.”

The new album Divinely Devoted births a new direction for Nyah Grace. Coming five years after her debut Honey-Coloured, Nyah now delivers a bespoke brand of smoky, sassy confessional R&B over 10 tracks, co-written and produced with De’Jour Thomas (Chlöe, Fousheé, Monaleo).

The new single ‘Only Mine’ proved foundational and as the first song the pair created together for the album it saw De’Jour’s sparce production aesthetic allowing Nyah’s sumptuous voice room to breathe. That recording, and Nyah’s trust in the process, set the tone for what followed.

“It all happened super quick,” Nyah says. “De’Jour has got such an ear, musically, and for some reason we both knew exactly what the album was supposed to sound like.”

