Ava Maybee – Orange Drive

Today, Los Angeles artist Ava Maybee announces the May 16th release of her debut EP, Orange Drive.

On it she traces the electric threads that connect people to each other, no matter how tangled they get. Whether she’s spiralling into the torture of a brand new crush or savoring the catharsis of a good clean split from an ex, Maybee thrives in chaotic vulnerability.

Immersed in music throughout her childhood – her father is Chad Smith, drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers – Maybee started writing songs at 16. “Growing up in L.A., I was always ‘the singer,’ and I also journaled constantly. But I never put two and two together until high school,” she says. “That’s when I started tapping into the artists I had surrounded myself with my entire life. My dad’s music was very inspirational to me, and my mom is a big Motown fan. I knew what I loved and hoped it could seep into my music.”

Today she shares a taste of the EP via the futuristic pop gem “Gold Star Sticker” where she unleashes her full vocal range, screaming gutturally over the wreckage of a friendship in its death throes.

She shares “(‘Gold Star Stickers’ is) about a friendship I was desperate for their validation, and when we had to go out separate ways it was incredibly difficult. It’s the first song on the EP and it perfectly encapsulates how I was feeling about the friendship ending: hysterical, anxious, excited, and furious.”

Tour Dates

May 24 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival

May 28 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

May 29 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

May 31 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder

June 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

June 4 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

June 6 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

June 7 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast

June 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Lunchpad

June 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

June 12 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room, Hob

June 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

June 19 – 21st – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 26 – 27th – Long Beach, CA @ Warped Tour

