Zoe Wees – Hello Again

Today, Zoe Wees hits you hard in the heart on new single “Hello Again” which is a raw, reflective track. Although Wees has never shied away from difficult conversations, this latest cut speaks of toxicity and violence in a relationship with an ex.

It’s an unflinchingly real look back at a situation that the singer has only just now felt able to write about. “It took me years to get out of this relationship and I’ve never talked to anyone about it but in the studio I was feeling really comfortable and I told them the whole story,” she says. “I was so ashamed that I stayed with him for so long, and I realized it’s going to help so many people going through situations like this that are ashamed and scared to talk about it. I know that people really need this.”

Earlier this year the German star returned for the first solo release since 2023 with a banging new sound on track “Traitor.” The impressive song saw Wees seize an opportunity to speak-up about prioritising self-appreciation with a healthy dose of honesty delivered by her otherworldly vocal in a similar fashion as she has done in today’s release. Pairing it with today’s track, confidence and assertiveness displayed in very different ways, but at their heart they’re a testament to an artist who has spent the last years looking inside herself and finding a strength she perhaps didn’t know she had. Currently working towards a sophomore album that embodies this new mood, Zoe Wees is heading into 2025 with her head held high. “This next chapter is really about me accepting everything and moving on and only opening up my heart for people that really love me,” she nods .“It’s all about focusing on myself and creating things I love and not giving a fuck about what people think.”

