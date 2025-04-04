Riki Lindhome – No Worries If Not

Today, Emmy-nominated comedian, actress and musician, Riki Lindhome, releases her debut solo album, No Worries if Not, out everywhere now.

The album is a hilarious and heartwarming collection of songs covering topics from middle-age lovemaking to therapy for women in the 1800’s to infertility and so much more. On No Worries If Not Lindhome isn’t afraid to make light of topics many people shy away from and in doing so offers one of the freshest and boldest comedy records of the year so far.

The songs from No Worries If Not flowed quickly, with Lindhome initially writing them as part of her one-woman musical. Her groundbreaking show Dead Inside premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024, where Lindhome shared her journey toward motherhood via acerbic wit, bold sincerity, and crackling songcraft. As that idea evolved, Lindhome brought some of those tracks forward to make up her solo debut, updated with a full band. Lindhome’s solo debut relishes its moment, featuring talented musicians such as Fred Armisen, Incubus bassist Nicole Row, Wolves of Glendale drummer Eric Jackowitz, and production trio Polyglam.

Dead Inside dates

April 12 – Moontower – Austin, TX

April 23 – The Elysian – Los Angeles, CA

