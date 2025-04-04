Nadia Younes – Tombstone

Independent pop artist, songwriter, and dancer Nadia Younes is back with a fiery breakup anthem, “Tombstone,” a track that’s equal parts confident, sexy, and fun. Blending her signature sound of nostalgic R&B/soul with fresh, modern pop elements, “Tombstone” takes listeners on an empowering ride through the end of a relationship.

Despite “Tombstone” conjuring images of death, the tone of this track is anything but dark. It’s a celebration of empowerment, confidence, and reclaiming one’s power from a relationship that is no longer working. The track explores the realization that one deserves better and ending things, even if their partner doesn’t see it coming. The infectious, upbeat energy combines the early 2000’s R&B vibe with a contemporary pop sound. The guitar riff, heavily inspired by Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time,” makes this song instantly catchy, while Younes’ commanding vocals and clever lyricism give it a playful attitude. Even with the song’s serious undertone, “Tombstone” is unforgettable for anyone who’s had to end a toxic relationship. “I love how I can visualize ‘etch our dates into a tombstone.’ It might be one of my favorite lines in any of my songs.” explains Younes. “The recording process is always the best part because that’s when your ideas actually come to life. So many small details in the song came to be a part of it simply because I was just messing around.” Produced in her home studio, “Tombstone” was written by Younes alongside Thomas M.L Ravago and Christopher Papalia, with production by TEDIOUS, joshtin, and Som1Else. Mixed by Andrew James Clark, this track marks another step forward in Nadia Younes’ growth as an artist, combining her diverse musical influences into a unique sound that resonates with many generations.

