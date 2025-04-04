Lucius – Do It All For You

Acclaimed indie-pop band Lucius’ new song, “Do It All For You,” is out today.

Of the track, Lucius’ Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe share, “A deeply romantic, in moments self-sacrificing, love letter about how far you would go and how much you would give for the person you love.”

“Do It All For You” is the final track unveiled in advance of the band’s highly anticipated new self-titled album, which will be released May 2 via Fantasy Records.

Produced by Lucius’ Dan Molad, the new album marks a full circle moment for the group (Laessig, Wolfe, Molad and Peter Lalish) as they return to their roots, writing and recording without seeking outside influence—their first time doing so since their debut over a decade ago. Across these eleven tracks, including previously released songs “Gold Rush,” “Old Tape” feat. Adam Granduciel and “Impressions” feat. Madison Cunningham, Lucius explores deeply personal topics, such as relationships, grief and life’s complexities, with a vulnerability only made possible due the familial nature of the band.

Lucius was recorded between Los Angeles’ Altamira Sound and Molad’s home studio, Sounds Like A Fire, which has since become inoperable after being impacted by the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area earlier this year.

LUCIUS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 1—Los Angeles, CA—Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever (SOLD OUT)

May 5—Nashville, TN—Flat Box Top at The Pinnacle (WNXP Anniversary Show)

May 6—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall*

May 7—Iowa City, IA—The Englert Theatre*

May 9—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre*

May 10—Madison, WI—Majestic Theatre* (SOLD OUT)

May 11—Detroit, MI—The Majestic*

May 13—Pittsburgh, PA—Mr. Smalls Theatre*

May 15—New York, NY—Irving Plaza*

May 16—Washington, D.C.—Lincoln Theatre*

May 17—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle*

May 19—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre*

May 20—Richmond, VA—The National*

May 22—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer*

May 23—Woodstock, NY—Bearsville Theater* (LOW TICKETS)

May 24—Boston, MA—Boston Calling

July 17-20—Trumansburg, NY—Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival

July 18-20—Guelph, ON—Hillside Festival

July 19—Ottawa, ON—Ottawa Bluesfest

July 22—Deerfield, MA—Tree House Brewing Company+

July 23—Portland, ME—The State Theatre

August 8—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hills Stadium#

August 9—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hills Stadium#

October 17—Indianapolis, IN—The Vogue

October 18—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed

November 11—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom

November 12—Santa Fe, NM—The Lensic

November 14—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre

November 15—Salt Lake City, UT—The Depot

November 17—Seattle, WA—Showbox

November 18—Portland, OR—Wonder Ballroom

November 20—San Francisco, CA—The Warfield

November 21—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern

*with special guest Victoria Canal

+with special guest Neal Francis

#supporting Mumford & Sons

#ilovelucius