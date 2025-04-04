Fielded –  Chuckles Deluxe

Singer, songwriter, and producer, Lindsay Powell (they/them), has been releasing music under the moniker Fielded for over a decade. Based in Brooklyn, Fielded is set to release their sixth full-length studio album, Chuckles Deluxe in May. The record will be self-released and marks the debut release on the artist’s new label, Universally Handsome.

Today, Fielded shares their newest single, “Lost Youth.”

Lindsay Powell (aka Fielded) on the track, “I get overwhelmed by the experience of getting older, especially as a femme-presenting, public-facing musician. I fight the feeling of wanting to shrink into irrelevance because I feel “too old” to receive the flowers I’ve worked so hard for in this life. ‘Lost Youth’ is my exploration of my emotions around that; my resignation towards giving too much of a shit, needing validation, my impatience – my youth; youth in general. I’m enjoying growing up, and my work inevitably gets better with time. After all, we must give ourselves our flowers in order to really believe in and sincerely share our gifts with the world.“

