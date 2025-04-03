Laufey – Silver Lining

Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey returns with her highly anticipated new single, “Silver Lining.” The track is the first new original music since her GRAMMY®-winning breakthrough album Bewitched and its companion expanded version Bewitched: The Goddess Edition, and the first taste of what marks a new Laufey era.

Of the song, Laufey explains, “‘Silver Lining’ is a love song about being able to set your true personality free when you fall in love. Your inner child comes out and you are emboldened by lust. Even if it takes you to hell, at least you’re with your partner.”

The video sees Laufey attending a fantastical masquerade ball surrounded by colorful characters and Rite of Spring-inspired choreography before the party quickly descends into a surreal hellscape, plunging Laufey into a chaos of her own making. The visual was directed by Jason Lester, who Laufey collaborated with on the videos for “From the Start” and “Santa Baby,” and shot on 35mm film.

LAUFEY LIVE

April 24-May 4—New Orleans Jazz Fest—New Orleans, LA

May 31—Popload Festival—Sao Paolo, Brazil

July 30—Virginia Arts Festival at Chartway Arena—Norfolk, VA*

July 31—Virginia Arts Festival at Chartway Arena—Norfolk, VA*

August 2—Chautauqua Institution—Chautauqua, NY†

August 3—Chautauqua Institution—Chautauqua, NY†

August 7—Blossom Music Center—Cuyahoga Falls, OH‡

August 9—Saratoga Performing Arts Center—Saratoga Springs, NY§

*with The Virginia Symphony Orchestra

†with The Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra

‡with The Cleveland Orchestra

§with The Philadelphia Orchestra

#laufey