Kesha – Tits Out Tour

Multi-Platinum global pop superstar Kesha has announced plans for a milestone North American headline tour – the biggest live run of her already extraordinary career. Newly reunited glam-pop legends Scissor Sisters (Jake Shears, Babydaddy & Del Marquis) join on all dates, marking their first North American tour in over a decade. Produced by Live Nation and in partnership with Feeld, the dating app for the curious, The Tits Out Tour kicks off July 1 at West Valley City, UT’s Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre and then hits arenas and amphitheaters across the continent through an August 10 finale at Tampa, FL’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. Highlights include Kesha’s first-ever solo headline shows at such world-famous venues as Los Angeles, CA’s Kia Forum (July 5) and New York City’s Madison Square Garden (July 23). Pop disruptor Slayyyter (July 1-July 18) and rising UK artist Rose Gray (July 19-21, July 24-August 10) will also join as support on select dates.

“The most political thing we can do right now is love. Love ourselves and love each other,” says Kesha. “Americans need to have more safe, consensual sex. Our administration is so disembodied and disconnected. I’m going TITS OUT this summer to bring as much safety, fun, acceptance, love, connection, and celebration to this country because we are just as much the fabric of this FREE nation as anyone else. We will not be quiet, and we will fight through joy! I think it’s time to make LOVE, not content. LOVE, not anger. LOVE, not hatred, and love, not war.

I’m committed to bringing my newfound freedom to a city near you. A celebration is in order. I have partnered with Feeld, a dating app for open-minded people, in order to bring our sexually liberated selves and give us a place to flirt, meet, connect, and dance.

Color-coded options will be available soon, but this summer wear RED if you are single, horny, and down to flirt!

Let’s fight chaos with love, so let’s see how much love we can bring to the summer of 2025.

And along the way, I’m looking for a sugar daddy, so if you bring a tall, hot, single friend, you get extra animal points.

Let’s help each other find some love and connection this summer.

Let’s go tits out!”

“We are stoked to extend our reunion to the US and Canada this summer alongside Kesha,” says Scissor Sisters. “There has always been a bit of anarchy and chaos to both of our live shows – and we can’t wait to bring that ‘anything can happen’ energy across North America again.”

To celebrate today’s announcement of The Tits Out Tour – which comes amid a recent swirl of cryptic teasers across social media – tonight will see Kesha play a special Boiler Room set in Miami.

The Tits Out Tour heralds the hugely anticipated release of Kesha’s long awaited new album, . (PERIOD), arriving at last Independence Day, Friday, July 4 on her own Kesha Records.

(PERIOD) – which arrives exactly one year since Kesha returned on her own terms with 2024’s smash comeback hit, “JOYRIDE” – was first unveiled last month with the premiere of the thrilling new single, “YIPPEE-KI-YAY. (Feat. T-Pain).” Produced by Pink Slip (Ava Max, Jason Derulo) and Nova Wav (Rihanna, Beyoncé), the track is joined by an official visualizer.

In the spirit of finding her partner(s), Kesha is teaming up with Feeld, the dating app for the curious, for The Tits Out Tour to empower her fans along their journeys of self-discovery. Both Feeld and Kesha share a commitment to breaking barriers, embracing individuality, and encouraging people to live their truth. This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for Feeld and Kesha to host spaces where being unapologetically yourself is not just celebrated, but encouraged. With Kesha’s fearless attitude and Feeld’s commitment to create a platform for honest connection, their partnership will emphasize the importance of embracing who you truly are.

“I’m beaming with joy to be sharing this journey with Kesha, as we empower humans to find their authenticity,” said Ana Kirova, CEO of Feeld. “Her creativity and the courage in her expression that she carries so lightly have been a true inspiration for us, as they relate so closely with our mission at Feeld. The journey we’ll share this summer will give new worlds for everything we stand for – discovering who you are, living boldly as one’s true self and feeling the joy of freedom to be oneself.”

MAY

29 – Glasgow, UK – House of Kesha @ O2 Academy 1 (SOLD OUT)

30 – Manchester, UK – House of Kesha @ Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

JUN

1 – London, UK – Mighty Hoopla †

† Festival Performance

KESHA & SCISSOR SISTERS: THE TITS OUT TOUR

NORTH AMERICA 2025

JULY

1 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

3 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

5 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum ^

6 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

8 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion * ^

10 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

12 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^

13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

15 – Nashville, TN – Riverfront Park – Ascend Amphitheater ^

16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center ^

18 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center ^

19 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre #

21 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage #

23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center #

26 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake #

28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

29 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavillion at The Mann #

31 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater #

AUGUST

2 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

5 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion #

7 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

9 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

10 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

^ w/ Slayyyter

# w/ Rose Gray

