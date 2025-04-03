Joalin – CAMALEÓN

Finland-via-Mexico artist and dancer Joalin (pronounced Jo-ah-lin) announces a new five track mixtape, CAMALEÓN, out June 20, 2025, via Because London Records.

She shares the lead single and official music video, “GUM”.

Produced by longtime collaborator Jori Roosberg, “GUM” showcases the process of experimentation and marks the beginning of a sonic evolution for the Finnish star, who is currently based in Mexico City. Her poppiest outing yet, infectious beats compliment her unique English and Spanish mix. Joalin explains: “GUM is a side of me that hasn’t been heard yet, it takes inspiration from my deep love of Michael Jackson’s music and aesthetic and my adoration for popping.” Accompanying the single is a video which was filmed in Mexico City with local director Antonella Dellarossa, with the help of an all-female production team. The video, which features Joalin in both the male and female roles, pays homage to the street dance style of popping which she fell in love with at the age of 9.

Speaking about CAMALEÓN, which will include guest features that are yet to be revealed, Joalin said “Camaleón (chameleon) is a word that holds so much meaning for me. I’ve always adapted easily to the environments I’m in, moving across the globe in my childhood definitely added to this part of my personality”, referencing her upbringing split between Finland and Mexico. The title didn’t come to her until the last minute. “When I decided to name the mixtape after the opening track, it just clicked—it encapsulated everything it is about.”



CAMALEÓN showcases Joalin’s evolution as an artist as well as a real growth in confidence. As Joalin herself puts it, “Coming to Mexico and recording for the first time with people who speak Spanish was a pretty important experience and resulted in a sound that is fuller, louder and more confident. It’s me really stepping into this, in and out of different energies and sounds, in my own way.”Inspired by her return to Mexico and her love of regional music, the mixtape is “a little bit warmer… I’ve definitely been influenced by all this noise and people and happiness and culture.”

Reflecting on her musical journey, Joalin adds, “I dove into music so quickly. I didn’t spend years learning instruments or building a vocal technique. Instead, I just jumped into the career part without even considering myself a singer. But now that I understand the process better, I can finally focus on what I truly want from my music.”

