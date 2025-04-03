Clover – Atlas

Singer-songwriter CLOVER is excited to release her new single “Atlas” along with a stunning visualizer filmed by Desdemona Dallas.

The song is the title track off her anticipated debut EP Atlas, set for release on May 30.

On the song, CLOVER shares:

“In the heart of an orange grove in Ojai, California, surrounded by the intoxicating scent of orange blossoms, I found myself on the phone with my mom’s spirit medium, Judith. I found myself on the phone with my mom’s spirit medium, Judith. I was in paradise, but my world was collapsing—my dad was trapped in an abusive relationship, deep in addiction, and heading to jail. As I poured my heart out to Judith, she stopped me and asked, ‘Have you ever heard of Atlas?’ She described the Greek myth of Atlas holding the weight of the heavens, and in that moment, I realized—this is me. I’ve spent my life carrying the heavy weight of chaos, and my body is exhausted. ‘Atlas’ is my anthem of awakening—a raw reflection on the burdens I’ve carried, and questioning whether they were ever mine to bear.”

CLOVER has also announced a Brooklyn EP release show taking place on June 5 at Sound Mind Center.

Atlas was recorded at Electric Lady Studios with chief engineer and producer John Rooney (past projects include Taylor Swift, Maggie Rogers, Clairo, Yebba, Norah Jones, Jon Batiste, Remi Wolf, and many others). Rooney decided to produce “Used to It” (and forthcoming EP) after seeing CLOVER perform at a small venue in Brooklyn.

