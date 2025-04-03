Blondshell – 23’s A Baby

Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) is set to release her eagerly awaited sophomore album, If You Asked For A Picture, on May 2 via Partisan Records.

Today, she further teases the album with the release of “23’s A Baby,” the metaphorical beating heart of the album.

Built around the most timeless, pop-minded chorus Teitelbaum has ever written and girl-group harmonies that hit like a wall of sound, the song is a full-throttle emotional release – stadium-sized in sound but intimate in its reckoning. Its hook – “23’s a baby, why’d you have a baby?” – is both an accusation and an aching observation, viewed through the lens of generational wreckage, parental fuck-ups, and the endless loop of trying to untangle the past while dragging it behind you. And yet, somehow, amidst the weight of it all, there’s compassion threaded throughout – an understanding that everyone’s still figuring it out, and that maybe nobody was ever ready.

She notes, “The song is partially about being in your twenties and feeling like you’re supposed to know everything (your parents even had kids around that age!) yet you’re truly in the weeds trying to figure out who you are. I wanted it to have a bit of a nursery rhyme feel. It’s a heavy subject so it was important to have fun when we made it.” Along with the song Blondshell shares a video that was directed by Yazz Jansen.

Blondshell will celebrate the release of If You Asked For A Picture with a just-announced underplay May 2 at Los Angeles’s Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, complete with freebies including stick & poke tattoos, a photo booth, and more.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

5/2/25 – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever (Album Release show) – Los Angeles, CA #

5/28/25 – Belly Up Tavern – San Diego, CA ^

5/30/25 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA ^

5/31/25 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA ^

6/2/25 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR ^

6/3/25 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA ^

6/6/25 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT ^

6/8/25 – Gothic Theatre – Denver, CO (Venue Upgrade) ^

6/11/25 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN *

6/13/25 – Metro – Chicago, IL *

6/14/25 – Skully’s Music Diner – Columbus, OH *

6/16/25 – Phoenix Concert Theater – Toronto, ON * (Venue Upgrade)

6/17/25 – Theatre Fairmount – Montreal, QC *

6/19/25 – Royale – Boston, MA % (Venue Upgrade)

6/20/25 – Brooklyn Steel – New York, NY % (Venue Upgrade) SOLD OUT

6/21/25 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA %

6/24/25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC % SOLD OUT

6/26/25 – Orange Peel – Asheville, NC %

6/27/25 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA %

6/28/25 – Basement East – Nashville, TN %

# support from Draag

^ support from Jahnah Camille

* support from Meg Elsier

% support from Daffo

EU/UK TOUR DATES

7/10/25 – Madrid, ES @ MadCool Festival

7/12/25 – Trancin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

7/13/25 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle &

9/2/25 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory + (Venue Upgrade)

9/4/25 – Manchester, UK @ New Century +

9/6/25 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU + (Venue Upgrade)

9/7/25 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club +

9/8/25 – Bristol, UK @ SWX +

9/10/25 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk +

9/11/25 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton + (2nd Night Added)

9/12/25 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton + SOLD OUT

9/14/25 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef#

9/15/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo #

9/17/25 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique #

9/18/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin #

9/20/25 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

9/21/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA #

9/23/25 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44 #

9/25/25 – Cologne, DE @ Helios37 #

& with Queens of the Stone Age

+ support from Westside Cowboy

# support from Francis of Delirium

