Poi Rogers – Don’t Steal My Covers

Somewhere in between the tropical lounges of 1930s Los Angeles and the honky tonk beer joints of rural 1950s California, you’ll find roots duo, Poi Rogers. Hailing from Santa Cruz, CA, the duo is Gerard Egan doubling on acoustic guitar and triple neck steel and Carolyn Sills on standup bass. Today, they will unveil Poi Rogers’ very first single, “Don’t Steal My Covers,” a witty little ditty from their duo’s debut LP, Twilight Blues, out on June 6th. The song was inspired by their dog, Cowboy.

Carolyn is the frontwoman of the Carlolyn Sills Combo, of which Gerard is also a member – they’ve been nominated for many national awards over the last few years, including winning the 2018 and 2024 Ameripolitan Award for Western Swing Group. Carolyn was also named the Academy of Western Artists’ Western Swing Female Vocalist of 2020.

Twilight Blues is a collection of eight songs that are cinematic snapshots from Gerard’s and Carolyn’s’ life together and witty odes to their antiquated passions. What began as a fun way for the couple to explore the musical styles they love turned into an in-demand touring act, with Poi Rogers ‘accidentally’ playing almost 200 shows since 2023!

It’s part of the continuing evolution of Americana music, the collective vocabulary of two modern musicians combining their love for seemingly unrelated genres of vintage American roots music.

