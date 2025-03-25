Jahnah Camille – My Sunny Oath!

Birmingham songwriter Jahnah Camille has announced her EP, my sunny oath!, and shared lead single “what do you do?,” a headturning statement of intent packed with memorable hooks and a vocal performance that sets the 20-year-old singer apart from her contemporaries.

“I wrote this while trying to understand the feeling of losing control,” she shares, “I was paralyzed by a need to control how other people saw me and needed to write about it.”

Her second EP for label home Winspear (Slow Pulp, Barrie, Wishy), My sunny oath! is due out June 13th.

The release comes on the heels of a run of tour dates with Blondshell, and previous shows supporting TOPS, Soccer Mommy, and Clairo after the success of her 2024 EP i tried to freeze light, but only remember a girl, which established Jahnah as one of the most promising new voices in indie music.

Recorded with producer Alex Farrar (Wednesday, Indigo De Souza, MJ Lenderman), the new EP is set in the pressure cooker of fresh adulthood, a defiant collection of alt-rock, lo-fi grit, and sardonic grunge that channels Jahnah’s era-agnostic songwriting influences, from The Sundays and Liz Phair to Minnie Riperton and Japanese Breakfast.

Jahnah will hit the road this Summer opening up for Blondshell, kicking off in Solana Beach before heading through Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, SLC, Denver and ending at Dog Days Festival in Savannah.

Tour Dates

May 28 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

May 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda *

May 31 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

June 2 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

June 3 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

June 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

June 8 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre *

June 14 – Savannah, GA @ Dog Days Festival ^

* supporting Blondshell

^ w/ Mannequin Pussy, Lip Critic, & more

