Allison Russell ft Annie Lennox – Superlover

GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter, poet, activist and multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell has released the phenomenal, emotional new single “Superlover” which features the legendary Annie Lennox. The song comes with a music video directed by Mason Poole (Beyonce, Lady Gaga). “Superlover” was produced by DimStar and features Wendy & Lisa and Russell’s Rainbow Coalition band.

Allison Russell and Annie Lennox on “Superlover”

I don’t know how to pray, so I offered up this song…

This song is a prayer. This song is a protection spell. This song is a plea. This song is a belief. This song is a question.

Are you a Superlover?

All Children, Our Children.

All Children are OUR Children.

All of them.

Everywhere.

No Exceptions.

This song is a Calling In.

We are One Human Family.

Equally.

Thank you Annie Lennox for singing with me, for inspiring me. You are an Artist of The Ages. I love you so. I bless the day we met. Our Circle is Unbroken.

Thank you to all who choose communication, coalition, hope and harm reduction over violence, abuse, despair and destruction.

We can be Superlovers…

Are you a Superlover?

Love is the Revolution – Allison Russell

I had the good fortune to meet Allison a couple of years ago onstage. We’d both been invited by Brandi Carlile to take part in an amazing concert with the legendary Joni Mitchell. Allison and I were sitting next to each other and I knew right away that she was a very special person.She has such natural warmth and generosity of spirit.. A beautiful person, both inside and out, as well as having an absolute heart of gold.We performed together several times since then and our bond of kinship was sealed. As it turns out, we have many things in common as we share a similar world-view in terms of perspectives on injustice and our passionate love for music.To meet an artist who is also a powerful human-rights advocate can be a rare thing, so even with that factor alone we feel truly connected.When she asked if I’d be interested in recording with her I said ‘yes’ without hesitation..‘Superlover’ is one of the most soulful, compassionate songs you could ever hear, at a point when there’s too much dissonance, polarization, aggressivity and hatred being openly bandied around the globe. It’s an appeal for kindness and empathy, as opposed to violence and cruelty…It is medicine for the times and balm for the soul.I hope this song reaches as many people as possible and gives them a sense of comfort in the trials and tribulations of these ‘most interesting’ times.” – Annie Lennox

Russell has just completed her Broadway debut as Persephone in the 8 x Tony Award winning musical Hadestown. She took over the role in November 2024 after spending much of the year opening for Hozier on his Unreal Unearth Tour supporting his arena run on all US dates and throughout Europe.

Tour Dates

*All US Dates With Kara Jackson

APR 15 – Melbourne Recital Centre – Southbank, VIC

APR 17 – City Recital Hall – Sydney, Australia

APR 18-20 – Bluesfest Byron Bay – Byron Bay, NSW

APR 30 – Higher Ground Ballroom – South Burlington, VT

MAY 2 – Theatre of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA

MAY 3 – Lincoln Theatre – Washington, DC

MAY 4 – Royale – Boston, MA

MAY 6 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

MAY 8 – The Vic Theatre – Chicago, IL

MAY 9 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

MAY 12 – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO

MAY 13 – The Commonwealth Room – Salt Lake City, UT

MAY 15 – The Egyptian Theatre – Boise, ID

MAY 16 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

MAY 17 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

MAY 19 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

MAY 20 – Belasco Theater – Los Angeles, CA

MAY 23 – Scoot Inn – Austin, TX

MAY 24 – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall – Fort Worth, TX

MAY 25 – The Heights Theater – Houston, TX

MAY 28 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

#allisonrussellmusic