Skylar Blatt – Major League

Cincinnati rapper and singer Skylar Blatt returns to the brash bars that put her on the map with “Major League,” out on ILWT / Saint KaSh / Arista Records. The speaker-busting track plays like a victory lap following the versatile vocalist’s winning melodic turn last year, including her slick Chris Brown collab “Wake Up” which racked up over 60 million streams to date and broke into the Top 10 on Urban and Rhythmic Radio.

“Major League” slaps from the start, with the sound of jangling jewels mixed in with booming bass, sharp percussion, and ominous synth. Skylar trades in her striking singing voice for a gruff delivery that strikes a balance between off-the-cuff and laser sharp. She sounds like she can’t be bothered to consider the other side, but her lines hit their mark: “I’m in a AMG, I made some Gs before I learned my ABC’s / F— it, I’m putting it in they face, the s— they hate to see.”

On putting the track together, Blatt shares:

“’Major League’ is a record that has a bop to it – like as soon as you hear it you want to dance lol. The first time I heard the beat in the studio I got extremely excited. Whenever I’m excited by a beat, I know it’s going to be a hit! I love a good catchy yet simple hook, especially when it has anything to do with ‘balling.’ Everyone wants to ‘ball’ whether it’s at work, in the gym or while watching a basketball game. The lifestyle that most people are chasing is what I consider ‘balling.’ I love the saying “ball ‘til I fall” I think everyone can relate to that.”

