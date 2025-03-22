Nicky Lawrence – Savage

Following the success of debut album ‘Ugly Black Woman’ released for Black History Month last year, multitalented innovator Nicky Lawrence is back with a stripped-down, acoustic version of her acclaimed single ‘Savage’ coinciding with Women’s History Month (March).

The original ‘Savage’ captivated audiences with its pulsing 80s-inspired production and clever storytelling, beginning as a callout to an absent lover before revealing a complex self-reflection on the sacrifices made for love. This new acoustic arrangement peels back the layers to expose raw vulnerability at the song’s core and offers a chance to experience the depth of ‘Savage’ in a new light, showcasing Nicky’s powerful vocals and songwriting skills in their purest form.

Nicky Lawrence: “When you first listen to ‘Savage’ you think of a sweet dance vibe but in reality the lyrics reveal a deeper side to the damage and pain caused when you can’t let go of someone you love. Oftentimes as women, we take on the brunt of emotional anguish. Blaming ourselves for the failure of romantic relationships, savaging our mental health. We put up with the most egregious behaviour while making the same mistakes over and over again, thinking things will change. Love is the ultimate equalizer, it’s savage and it knows no bounds.”

